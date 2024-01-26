Arsenal identify Martin Zubimendi as key summer target

Arsenal are keen on signing the Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi at the end of the season, according to Fichajes.

Thomas Partey has been linked with an exit from the club and the Ghana international will have to be adequately replaced. Partey has been a key player for Arsenal since joining the club for €50 million from Atletico Madrid.

However, he has struggled to stay fit in recent seasons and it appears increasingly likely he’ll leave the Emirates in the summer. As per Fichajes, the Gunners have identified Martin Zubimendi as the ‘main candidate’ to replace Partey.

According to the report, Zubimendi has a €60 million (£51m) release clause in his contract and so Arsenal could avoid having to negotiate with Sociedad if they opt to meet his fee in full.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal are prepared to pay that kind of money for the Spanish midfielder but he would be a terrific addition.

Zubimendi is tailor-made for Arsenal

The 24-year-old La Liga midfielder is adept at controlling the tempo of the game and recycling possession from the deep. In theory, he could be the ideal partner for Declan Rice in the middle of the park.

Zubimendi would be an upgrade on Partey in terms of passing ability. He is younger and he is likely to get better with coaching and experience. His style of play would fit in with the Arsenal philosophy as well.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal decide to follow up on their interest with an official proposal to sign the Spanish midfielder. Partey will be out of contract in the summer of 2025 and the Gunners will have to bring in a quality replacement at the end of the season.

They will need to cash in on the Ghana international this year, while he still holds some value. They will not want to lose him on a free transfer and Zubimendi is seemingly the man Arteta wants to replace him.