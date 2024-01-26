Man Utd seriously interested in Gleison Bremer move



According to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Manchester United are seriously interested in a summer move to sign Juventus centre-back Gleison Bremer.

The Red Devils have made no signings during the ongoing transfer window due to Financial Fair Play issues, but they could be busy at the end of the campaign. A number of positions could be strengthened including the centre-back role.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Di Marzio has disclosed that Man United are seriously interested in landing Bremer. They have watched him a lot of times this season and will try to pursue his signature during the next transfer window.

Top-class defender

United could witness an overhaul of their central defence in the summer. Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans are in the final 6 months of their contracts and could leave on free transfers.

Victor Lindelof will enter the last 12 months of his United deal in July and the same will be the case for Harry Maguire, though United have the option to extend his deal for another year.

There could be 2 or 3 centre-backs leaving as part of the reshuffle. Bremer would be a top-class signing for United as he has the attributes which would suit the Premier League.

He is a strongly built defender who wins the majority of his aerial challenges. The Brazilian also likes to clear his lines and make ball recoveries. Bremer is just in his prime at the age of 26.

Ten Hag may consider him as the ideal candidate to partner Lisandro Martinez, who has similar traits. The big stumbling block for United could be the transfer demands of the Bianconeri.

Bremer signed a new bumper contract at Juventus last month and the Turin giants are currently in a strong position to negotiate. Transfermarkt price him at £43 million, but United should be prepared to pay a much higher fee to persuade them to sell their prized asset at the end of the campaign.