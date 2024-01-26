Man Utd ‘in talks’ to sign Bologna star Joshua Zirkzee

Manchester United have reportedly held talks with the Bologna star Joshua Zirkzee’s representatives over a deal to sign him this winter, as per the transfer journalist Florian Plettenberg.

After moving to Old Trafford last summer, Rasmus Hojlund has displayed his qualities in the Champions League but has struggled in the Premier League this term, scoring only two goals in 16 league appearances.

So, it has been suggested that the Red Devils have reportedly been looking to bolster their squad by signing a new experienced striker. Several names have been mentioned as potential targets for Erik ten Hag’s side with Zirkzee being among them.

Now, speaking on Sky Sports, Plettenberg has reported that Zirkzee is ‘definitely on the list’ of Man Utd and they have held talks with the player’s representatives over a deal to sign him this winter. However, Bologna have made it clear that they are not going to let the Dutchman leave the club this month.

But, the journalist claims that Zirkzee could leave the Renato Dall’Ara Stadium next summer and Man Utd could look to reignite their interest in signing him at the end of this season.

Zirkzee to Man Utd

Plettenberg further states that Zirkzee has a £34m release clause included in his current contract so Man Utd would need to spend a sizeable amount of money to lure the striker to Old Trafford.

Man United are keen on signing Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee in the Summer transfer window 👀💰pic.twitter.com/LWIhgkYJ7e — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 25, 2024

The journalist also says that along with Zirkzee, Man Utd explored the possibility of signing Brian Brobbey as well in this January window, but the Ajax star isn’t going to leave late in this window. However, Plettenberg claims that Brobbey could leave Ajax next summer and Man Utd may look to sign the 21-year-old at the end of this term.

Strengthening the striker department by purchasing a new experienced centre-forward would be the right decision for United next summer.

However, neither Zirkzee nor Brobbey has proven their worth at the highest level yet. So, there is a question mark whether either of them would be the right option for Man Utd to reinforce their frontline. So, the record Premier League champions would be better off signing a more proven striker next summer.