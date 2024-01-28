Arsenal linked with a move for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Arsenal have been linked with the move for the Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, according to the Athletic.

The 25-year-old has been excellent for the Championship leaders this season and his impressive form has caught the attention of Arsenal. Mikel Arteta has reportedly identified Dewsbury-Hall as a target as he looks to strengthen his midfield option.

However, Arsenal will face competition as the Athletic says Fulham are also showing a keen interest while Brighton are believed to be leading the race for his signature.

Dewsbury-Hall has been a key player for Leicester City this season and he has picked up 9 goals and 9 assists in the Championship.

He is capable of operating as a central midfielder as well as a central attacking midfielder. Arsenal could certainly use a creative midfielder like him but it remains to be seen whether they will formalise their interest with an offer.

The Gunners may need to act fast if they want to sign Dewsbury-Hall as the Athletic claims that Brighton are in negotiations with Leicester trying to agree a deal.

Leicester want £30m but Brighton aren’t prepared to meet that valuation, so Arsenal could swoop in to hijack the proposed deal and lure Dewsbruy-Hall to the Emirates Stadium.

Dewsbury-Hall could transform Arsenal

Arsenal will be hoping to compete for major trophies in the coming seasons and they need to add more quality and depth in their squad. The English midfielder could prove to be a quality long term acquisition for them.

Dewsbury-Hall has shown his quality in the Premier League prior to Leicester’s relegation and he is certainly good enough to play for a big club like Arsenal.

It will be interesting to see if the north London giants follow up on their interest with a concrete proposal to sign the player in the coming days or weeks.

Dewsbury-Hall is likely to be attracted to the prospect of playing for a big club like Arsenal and he will want to compete for major trophies at his next club. Regular football in the Premier League would accelerate his development and help him fulfil his tremendous potential.