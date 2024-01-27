Arsenal could use Thomas Partey to sign Raphinha

Arsenal have been handed the opportunity to sign Barcelona star Raphinha by including Thomas Partey in a part-exchange deal, as per a recent Spanish report.

The Gunners have been looking to sign a new right-winger to support Bukayo Saka over the last few transfer windows. Mikel Arteta’s side registered a firm interest in signing the South American during the summer of 2022, but the winger eventually opted to join the Blaugrana from Leeds United in a £50m deal.

Upon joining the Catalan giants, the 27-year-old enjoyed a promising debut campaign in La Liga, helping his side lift the league title last term. But, he has found it difficult to play regular first-team football this season.

According to a recent Spanish report(via The Express), Barcelona are looking to sign Arsenal star Thomas Partey but the Blaugrana can’t afford to spend the necessary money to acquire the Ghanaian’s service. So, the report claims that Barcelona are willing to include Raphinha in a part-exchange deal to secure Partey’s signature.

Raphinha to Arsenal

Partey has been struggling with fitness issues in recent times and the Gunners are reportedly ready to cash-in on him if they receive a lucrative proposal.

With the Gunners previously expressing their interest in signing Raphinha and reportedly looking to sign a new right-winger to support Saka, they could be open to accepting the proposal should Barcelona eventually submit it.

Raphinha is a talented player and is a Premier League proven forward. The South American is quick, strong, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has the efficiency of delivering excellent crosses from the wide areas, has an eye for scoring goals and also works extremely hard without possession.

Raphinha is currently 27 and is at the peak of his career. So, he would be a great coup for Arsenal to reinforce the frontline and create competition for Saka – who has found it difficult to showcase his best in recent weeks – if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually manage to secure the Brazilian’s signature during the off-season to reinforce their attacking department.