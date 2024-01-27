Arsenal and Man Utd leading race for Zirkzee



According to Corriere di Bologna (via SportWitness), Arsenal and Manchester United are leading the race to sign Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee during the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old has had a good season with Bologna in the Italian top-flight. He has registered 8 goals and 4 assists from 22 appearances and the club have made the decision to keep him until the summer.

Both Arsenal and Man United have been linked with him many times and Corriere di Bologna claim that the Premier League duo are keeping a close watch on his progress and are leading the pursuit ahead of other teams.

Bayern Munich have a £34 million release clause and a significant sell-on clause on the player’s contract, and it is reported that any interested club may need to pay a higher fee to prise him away from Bologna.

Quality striker

Arsenal and United have been touted to sign a new striker, but the duo are expected to wait until the summer transfer window as they are wary of breaching the Financial Fair Play limits for the current campaign.

Instead of making a huge outlay on an elite star, both teams seem to be interested in landing Zirkzee, who has been in the limelight for a while without realising his full potential. He has started performing this season.

The Dutchman has the traits to succeed in the Premier League with his aerial presence, anchor play, ability to make key passes and dribbling skills. We could see a bidding war between Arsenal and United for him.

United are anticipated to lose Anthony Martial on a free transfer when his contract concludes at the end of June this year. Zirkzee could be seen as his replacement and a competitor to Rasmus Hojlund up front.

Arsenal could part ways with Eddie Nketiah to accommodate a move for Zirkzee. The Gunners academy graduate has not been consistent enough and could leave in the search for regular first-team football.