Michael Olise would favour Man Utd instead of Chelsea



According to Football.London, Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise has the preference to join Manchester United instead of Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old is one of the most exciting wide players in the Premier League and he is anticipated to leave Palace in the summer. Chelsea are his long-term admirers and they tried to sign him at the beginning of the campaign.

As per football.london, Mauricio Pochettino’s side will return for him at the end of the season, but Olise will prioritise a move to Man United, who are also following his progress with keen interest.

Olise spent several years in the Chelsea academy as a teenager, but the attacker is supposedly an avid United supporter which is set to hand the Red Devils with an advantage in the transfer pursuit.

Top-class winger

Olise has been knocking on the door of top Premier League clubs for some time. Chelsea triggered a £34 million release clause in his contract last summer, but Palace ended up convincing him to renew his contract.

As part of the new deal, his release clause was increased to a higher value which remains undisclosed up to now. If any club wishes to sign him, they may need to trigger the figure to prise him away from Selhurst Park.

Both Chelsea and United are admirers of him but Olise seems to have a clear preference. It would be a good choice for his career, considering the Red Devils are yet to find a consistent starter on the right wing.

They started the campaign with Antony on the right flank before Marcus Rashford took over. After Rashford failed to impress, he was swapped to the other wing with Alejandro Garnacho getting the chance in the role.

Garnacho seems to have established himself in the position for now, but Olise would still fancy making the position his own. He has strong dribbling skills, likes to press opponents and can most importantly score goals.