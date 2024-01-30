Arsenal eyeing urgent deal for Martin Zubimendi



According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Arsenal are interested in signing Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi before the transfer window closes this winter.

The Gunners have held a long-term interest in the Spanish star and they have been linked with him in several transfer windows. Mundo Deportivo claim that Arsenal and Bayern Munich are two clubs who have the economic power to afford the midfielder and the Gunners want to sign him urgently.

However, the source added that the midfielder prefers to stay put with the La Liga outfit at the current point of time and interested teams may have to wait until the end of the campaign to land the 24-year-old, who has a release clause worth £52 million attached to his contract which expires in the summer of 2026.

Top-class midfielder

Zubimendi has been on the radar of the Gunners for some period of time, but they have not been able to convince him to leave Sociedad. The midfielder has the same stance this winter, but it appears he could pursue a new challenge away from the Basque Country at the end of the campaign.

Arsenal are likely to have a busy summer and the midfield could witness an overhaul. Jorginho and Mohamed Elneny have their contracts expiring in June, but the former’s deal could be extended for 12 months. Meanwhile, Thomas Partey’s contract concludes in June 2025 and no renewal is planned.

There is a possibility at least two of them could leave in the summer thus paving the way for Zubimendi’s arrival. The Spaniard is a defensive midfielder who is strong aerially, likes to make tackles and ball recoveries. He could be played alongside Declan Rice to provide more stability in the centre of the park.

Rice was initially signed from West Ham United with a view to playing from a central midfield position. Partey’s injury woes have not allowed him to do so thus far. He could get the opportunity to establish himself in that role if Zubimendi were to arrive from Sociedad during the next transfer window.