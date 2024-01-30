Man Utd interested in signing Real Sociedad’s Kubo



According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Manchester United are one of the clubs interested in landing Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo during the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have had limited success from the wide attacking positions this campaign. Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Antony have netted a combined 10 goals in all competitions for Man United.

United may want to add more creativity for the next campaign and beyond and Mundo Deportivo claim that they have shown an interest in signing Kubo, who has a £51 million release clause present in his deal.

However, the same source claim that Kubo has the made the decision to stay at Sociedad – both now and in the summer.

Top-class winger

Kubo has made a big name for himself since joining Sociedad. He has notched up 6 goals and 4 assists from 25 games this campaign and will have a big role to play as the club look to qualify for the Champions League.

Sociedad have ruled out his departure in January, as per Mundo Deportivo and it seems unlikely that any club will make a move for him. United don’t have funds at the moment as they look to overcome Financial Fair Play issues.

They could splash the cash in the summer with revenue coming from TV sponsorship and player sales. Kubo would be a top-class signing for them. He is a fast dribbler, likes to create chances as well as find the back of the net.

There could be an opening for him on the right wing at United. Garnacho has shown recently that he can make an impact, but manager Erik ten Hag may look for someone to provide strong competition for places.

Antony has not lived up to the expectations since his big-money transfer from Ajax two years ago. If Kubo were to arrive at Old Trafford, there could be big question marks over the his future at the Red Devils.