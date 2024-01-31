Tottenham could beat Chelsea & Arsenal to sign Ivan Toney

Tottenham Hotspur could reportedly beat Chelsea and Arsenal in the race to sign Brentford star Ivan Toney, as per the transfer insider Dean Jones.

The 27-year-old has heavily been linked with a move away from Gtech Community Stadium in recent times. The forward has fuelled the speculations about his future by stating publicly that he wants to take the next step in his career and wants to fight for big prizes.

It was initially reportedly that Toney could leave Brentford in this January window but, it seems highly unlikely that the striker will be sold late in this window.

However, it has widely been reported that the forward doesn’t want to stay at Gtech Community Stadium beyond this season so there is a high possibility that he could leave at the end of this season.

Arsenal and Chelsea have been exploring the market to sign a new striker and it has been suggested that both London clubs have identified Toney as the primary option to reinforce their frontline.

Toney to Tottenham

However, speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast, Jones has reported that although Arsenal and Chelsea have heavily been linked with a move for Toney, Tottenham might sign the Englishman by beating their rivals in this race.

The journalist further claims that Chelsea could shift focus to Victor Osimhen if they can’t sign Toney, while Arsenal could look for other options to bolster their frontline.

Jones said:

“I personally have doubts about Toney going to either Arsenal or Chelsea, which sounds strange because the narrative is he’s going to one of those clubs, but I think Toney might end up going to a Tottenham. If Arsenal look elsewhere and Chelsea sign Osimhen, that might open the door for something like that to happen.”

It has been suggested that Brentford want around £100m to sell their star man so Tottenham will have to break the bank to lure the Englishman to the newly renovated White Hart Lane.

Following Harry Kane’s departure, Spurs have been looking to sign a new striker to replace the 30-year-old. Toney is a Premier League proven star so he would be a great coup for Tottenham if they eventually manage to secure his signature by beating Chelsea and Arsenal in this race.