Man Utd take ‘concrete steps’ to sign Juventus ace Bremer

Manchester United have already taken ‘concrete steps’ to sign Juventus star Gleison Bremer, as per the Italian outlet Calciomercato.

Having struggled with their leaky-defence this term, the Red Devils have reportedly been looking to address that issue by signing a new centre-back.

It has been reported that Erik ten Hag wanted a new defender in this winter window, but United couldn’t afford to spend big this month due to FFP regulations. So, it seems more likely that Man Utd will make a swoop for a new centre-back next summer.

Several names have been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent times with Jarrad Branthwaite, Jean-Clair Todibo and Leny Yoro being among them, but Bremer is now emerging as a serious option.

According to the report by Calciomercato, Juventus are happy with the Brazilian’s recent displays in Serie A so they are willing to tie him down into a new long-term contract. But, the report claims that Bremer is open to taking a new challenge in his career and his ambition is to play in the Premier League.

Calciomercato further states that Man Utd have already taken ‘concrete steps’ to sign the defender, but Juventus don’t want to let their star man leave for cheap if they are forced to cash-in and want at least £60m.

Bremer to Man Utd

The 26-year-old has been enjoying a stellar campaign in the Italian top-flight this term, scoring two goals and keeping 11 clean-sheets in 22 league appearances. Massimiliano Allegri’s side have been in the title race this term and Bremer has been an integral part of the Bianconeri’s starting eleven.

So, it appears having been impressed by the South American’s recent performances for Juventus, Man Utd have decided to register their interest in signing him.

Bremer, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is quick, strong, good in the air, can play out from the back, excellent in defensive contributions and also reads the game well.

The 26-year-old has already showcased his qualities in the Italian top-flight in recent times so he could be a solid acquisition for Man Utd if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually manage to secure the Juventus star’s signature to reinforce their backline ahead of next season.