Raphael Veiga reveals admiration for Man Utd, Arsenal amid transfer links

Brazilian attacker Raphael Veiga has been linked with a move away from Palmeiras and he has revealed his admiration towards Arsenal and Manchester United.

In an interview with the Spanish newspaper AS (h/t SportWitness), Veiga has revealed that he wants to play in Europe and compete for major trophies in the near future.

The attacker went on to reveal that Arsenal and Manchester United are among his favourite clubs, prompting speculation he could join one of the Premier League giants.

“I have the desire to play in Europe, but I’m also very happy to play for Palmeiras. I like a lot of teams in Europe. Barcelona, Madrid, City, Arsenal and others like Manchester United… It’s difficult to say just one. There are impressive teams and they all have something special and interesting.”

The 28-year-old attacking midfielder has been a key player for the Brazilian club and he has four goals in three appearances across all competitions this season. He is capable of operating as the second striker as well.

Arsenal could certainly use someone like Veiga – who can operate as the false nine and add creativity and goals to the side. Gabriel Jesus has not been at his best this season and Veiga could be a quality alternative.

Similarly, Manchester United need more depth and quality in the attack. Marcus Rashford has been hugely disappointing this season and Rasmus Hojlund is still getting to grips with life in the Premier League.

Veiga would add creativity and goals in the final third, and a move to Arsenal or Manchester United would be a major step up for him. The Brazilian is at the peak of his powers right now and he will look to make an instant impact in the Premier League if he comes to England.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal and Manchester United are encouraged to make a move for him after his recent revelations. The attacker is valued at £15 million according to Transfermarkt, and the two English clubs certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal done.