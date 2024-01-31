Arsenal send scouts to watch Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in action

Arsenal have been stepping up their interest in Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, according to a report from Give Me Sport.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed on Give Me Sport that Arsenal have been scouting the Leicester City star for a while and they could look to make a move for him in the coming months.

However, the Gunners face stiff competition as Romano says Brighton are leading the race to sign Dewsbury-Hall having put a £20m offer on the table.

Leicester have turned it down as they’re holding out for closer to £40m, so Arsenal would need to be prepared to pay big if they wanted to land the talented midfielder.

Romano said:

“From what I heard, they [Arsenal] have sent some scouts multiple times to follow him, because they believe he is very talented. Also, other clubs did the same, so not just Arsenal. I think it’s three or four clubs doing the same. The only proposal came from Brighton. From what I heard, they offered around £20m for him with some add-ons included in the proposal. This is still not enough to convince Leicester because they have always wanted around £40m for Dewsbury-Hall, so I think it’s not going to be that easy. The best candidate to sign the player in the final days is Brighton more than Arsenal in this moment.”

The 25-year-old midfielder has been outstanding for the Championship club so it’s no surprise to hear he’s caught the attention of clubs like Arsenal and Brighton.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal follow up on their interest with a concrete proposal to sign the player at the end of the season. The Foxes are unlikely to sanction his departure this month.

Dewsbury-Hall talent

He is an indispensable asset for them and he will be crucial to their hopes of securing promotion back to the Premier League. Dewsbury-Hall has contributed to 9 goals and 9 assists across all competitions this season and he could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for the Gunners.

Arsenal certainly need more creativity and goals from the middle of the park and the English midfielder is versatile enough to operate as a central midfielder as well as an attacking midfielder. The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the country would be a tempting proposition for him but it remains to be seen whether Arsenal are prepared to shell out £40 million for him.

The Leicester midfielder is yet to reach his peak and he could improve further with coaching and experience. The £40 million asking price could seem reasonable if he manages to hit the ground running at the north London club next season.

The Foxes are under no pressure to sell him for a knockdown price and the player has a contract with them until the summer of 2027. Arsenal will have to pay the reported asking price if they want to secure his services in the summer.