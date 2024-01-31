Arsenal, Man Utd and Liverpool open talks for Ederson

Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool are lining-up offers for Ederson after expressing their interest in signing the Atalanta midfielder, according to a report from Goal Brazil.

The report claims that the three Premier League clubs have ‘made enquiries’ for the 24-year-old Brazilian midfielder following his impressive form in Italy.

Goal Brazil says Arsenal, United and Liverpool are ready to send ‘proposals’ to sign Ederson after opening talks about his availability. A move this winter is ruled out so the trio will have to wait until the summer but they are now expected to battle it out over the coming months for his signature.

The Premier League giants face further competition as the report says Newcastle United are also showing a keen interest while Paris Saint-Germain are hoping to lure Ederson to France.

The midfielder is reportedly open to leaving Atalanta at the end of the season and the Serie A outfit are prepared to cash-in if a suitable offer arrives. Calciomercato recently reported that Atalanta will demand £30 million for the midfielder.

Battle for Ederson

Moving to the Premier League would be an exciting step up for Ederson and he will certainly relish the opportunity to compete in England if he comes to these shores.

Arsenal need more depth in the middle of the park and Ederson could be a quality alternative to Thomas Partey. The Ghana international has been linked with an exit from Arsenal and the Gunners will have to bring in a quality replacement. The 24-year-old midfielder would add defensive cover and control alongside Declan Rice. He has contributed to six goals across all competitions, and he will help out offensively as well.

Similarly, Manchester United need more quality in the middle of the park. Casemiro has not been at his best this season and Sofyan Amrabat will return to Fiorentina when his loan ends. The Red Devils need a midfield overhaul in the summer and Ederson would be a quality addition. The Brazilian has the technical attributes to do well in the Premier League and he could transform Manchester United’s midfield.

As far as Liverpool are concerned, he could be a quality replacement for Thiago Alcantara, who will be a free agent at the end of the season. The Spanish international has not been offered a renewal and the Reds could look to Ederson as a possible replacement.