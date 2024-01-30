[Teams] Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups from the City Ground

Arsenal will be looking to close the gap on league leaders Liverpool with a win over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground tonight.

Mikel Arteta has made two changes from the side that beat Crystal Palace 5-0 last time out. David Raya keeps his place between the sticks so Aaron Ramsdale has to settle for a place on the bench once again.

Ben White continues at right-back with Takehiro Tomiyasu away at the Asian Cup while Gabriel Magalhaes is passed fit after recovering from an ankle knock. The Brazilian partners William Saliba in the middle of the Arsenal defence. Oleksandr Zinchenko keeps his place at left-back so Jacob Kiwior remains on the bench.

Declan Rice has overcome a minor hamstring issue to start in midfield while Martin Odegaard captains the Arsenal side once again. There is a surprise inclusion with Emile Smith Rowe handed a rare start so Kai Havertz drops to the bench.

Gabriel Martinelli is handed a recall after scoring twice off the bench against Palace. Leandro Trossard is the man to make way with Bukayo Saka keeping his place on the right wing.

Gabriel Jesus leads the line up front for the Gunners so Eddie Nketiah has to make do with a place among the substitutes. Reiss Nelson and Jorginho are also named on the bench tonight.

As for Forest, Chris Wood is the dangerman up front while Morgan Gibbs-White will also be a threat in attack. Matt Turner starts in goal and faces-off against his former club.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Forest

Turner; Montiel, Omobamidele, Murillo, Toffolo; Mangala, Danilo; Dominguez, Gibbs-White, Williams; Wood.

Subs: Hennessey, Odysseas, Worrall, Awoniyi, Hudson-Odoi, Felipe, Elanga, Yaes, Aguilera

Arsenal

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Smith Rowe; Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Martinelli.

Subs: Ramsdale, Cedric, Walters, Kiwior, Jorginho, Havertz, Nelson, Trossard, Nketiah