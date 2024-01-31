Man Utd set their sights on signing Giorgio Scalvini

Manchester United are showing a keen interest in signing Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini, according to a report from Calciomercato.

The report claims that Manchester United have ‘set sights’ on the 20-year-old Italian international defender following his fine form for Atalanta. The Italian outfit value the player at £51m and CalcioMercato says the asking price is not an ‘insurmountable obstacle’ for the Red Devils.

It seems that Manchester United are prepared to pay a premium to sign the Italian international at the end of the season. However, they’ll face competition from Bayern Munich, PSG and Atletico Madrid, according to the report. Therefore, it will be interesting to see if United can get a deal done ahead of their rivals.

Scalvini would be a quality long-term investment for the Red Devils and he could prove to be a long-term partner for Lisandro Martinez in the middle of the back four.

Quality addition

Manchester United will have to add more depth to the squad and they need to bring in quality players with the potential to improve further. The Atalanta defender certainly fits the profile and he could end up justifying the investment in the long run.

Scalvini has shown his qualities in the Italian league and he could prove to be a quality option in the Premier league as well. The Italian international certainly has the physical and technical attributes to thrive in England and he could be a key player for Manchester United with the right guidance.

Erik ten Hag has a proven track record when it comes to nurturing young players and he could help the 20-year-old develop further and fulfil his world class potential.

However, with the likes of Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid also in the running, it’s not going to be easy for Man Utd to win the race for his signature.