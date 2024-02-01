Man Utd contact Ederson entourage amid Arsenal, Liverpool links

Manchester United have now contacted the representatives of Atalanta midfielder Ederson but face competition from Arsenal and Liverpool, according to a report from Fichajes.

The Red Devils have ‘contacted’ the Brazilian’s camp regarding a potential transfer and he has emerged as an ‘attractive option’ for them. It is no secret that Manchester United need to bring in midfield reinforcements and the Brazilian has impressed the Premier League side with his performance in Serie A.

Ederson certainly has the physical and technical attributes to do well in English football and he could be a key player for Manchester United next season if a deal is done for the summer.

The Red Devils have looked vulnerable in the midfield this season and players like Sofyan Amrabat and Casemiro have been disappointing. They will need to sign upgrades on both players at the end of the season and Ederson could prove to be a quality acquisition.

The 24-year-old would help Manchester United control the tempo of the game and recycle possession. The £30m-rated midfielder has scored six goals across all competitions this season and he will help out with his attacking output as well.

Competition

However, United will face competition for the South American in the summer as Arsenal and Liverpool are also among the clubs reportedly showing a keen interest in Ederson.

Arsenal need a quality replacement for Thomas Partey and the 24-year-old Brazilian would be the ideal acquisition. He could start alongside Declan Rice at the heart of their midfield. At Liverpool, he could be the replacement for Thiago Alcantara, who will be a free agent at the end of the season.

A move to the Premier League will be an exciting opportunity for the Brazilian midfielder and Ederson will look to prove himself in England if he ends up coming to these shores.

Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool are three of the biggest clubs in the world and they could provide Ederson with the opportunity to showcase his qualities at the highest level. It will be interesting to see who wins the race for his signature.