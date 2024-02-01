Arsenal plotting audacious move to sign Marcus Rashford

Arsenal are plotting an audacious swoop on Manchester United to sign striker Marcus Rashford in the summer, according to Football Insider.

The 26-year-old faces an uncertain future at Manchester United after he was recently fined for partying in Belfast which resulted in him skipping training.

Arsenal have been tracking the England international for two years and they could look to make a move for him at the end of the season, as per the report.

It is no secret that Arsenal need to bring in a reliable goal scorer and Rashford could prove to be a useful acquisition for them. The England international is at the peak of his powers right now and he could transform Arsenal in attack.

Although he has had a mediocre season so far having scored just four goals in 26 appearances across all competitions, Rashford is a supreme talent who is likely to bounce back from his slump eventually.

Talent

The Manchester United striker scored 30 goals across all competitions last season and he could prove to be an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus. Apart from his quality as a goal scorer, his versatility will be an added bonus for Arsenal and Mikel Arteta.

The 26-year-old is capable of operating as a centre forward as well as a winger. He could slot in anywhere across the front three and improve Arsenal’s strength in depth if he moved to the Emirates.

The Gunners have put together an impressive squad and a player like Rashford could be the final piece of the puzzle for them. The Manchester United attacker could take them to the next level and turn them into a formidable unit.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United are prepared to sell Rashford in the summer. He has a contract with them until the summer of 2028 and the Red Devils are likely to demand a substantial amount of money. Rashford is valued at £60 million by Transfermarkt and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal are ready to break the bank for him.