Man Utd told to sign Liverpool & Arsenal target Olise

Former defender Mikael Silvestre has advised Manchester United to sign Arsenal and Liverpool target Michael Olise.

After joining Crystal Palace back in 2021, the 22-year-old has been displaying promising performances in the Premier League in recent times, scoring six goals and registering three assists in 10 league appearances this season.

The Frenchman’s recent impressive performances have attracted the attention of several big English clubs in recent weeks with Man Utd, Arsenal and Liverpool among those to have registered their interest.

Now, Silvestre has said(via Metro) that Olise has been developing in recent times and has been showing signs that he could become a world-class player in the future. So, Man Utd should look to sign the winger in the upcoming window.

The ex-defender also claims that Olise is quick, can dribble past opposition defenders and is also an all-round forward so his addition would strengthen United’s attack.

Olise to Man Utd

Silvestre said:

“He [Olise] has the potential to play for United. He’s been improving a lot since his days at Reading. He plays for the France Under-21s and I think he will progress into the national team as soon as he jumps to a Champions League club. He should be on the United target list but I’m not sure he’s targeting a move to United. “He would bring quality, speed and he’s a good all round player who’s direct. He likes to take on players. He needs to work on his end product whether that’s the service or scoring goals.’’

Arsenal have reportedly been looking to sign a new right-winger to support Bukayo Saka with Olise being mentioned as a serious target for them. On the other hand, Liverpool have been planning to sign a new option as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah – who has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months. Several players have been linked with a move to Anfield with Olise being one of them.

However, Olise is reportedly a Man Utd fan so Erik ten Hag’s side could have an advantage over their rivals in getting any potential deal done for the forward if they formalise their interest next summer.

It has been suggested that Olise has a release clause included in his current contract and the figure of the clause is less than £60m. So, United could manage to sign the winger for a reasonable fee should they make a concrete approach during the off-season.