Man Utd looking to bolster three key areas next summer

Manchester United are reportedly contemplating strengthening three key areas of the squad next summer, as per the transfer insider Dean Jones.

The Red Devils have endured a disappointing campaign so far this season. It has been suggested that United’s downfall was caused by their injury problems as several of their key players were out for a large part of this term.

Erik ten Hag had the luxury of fielding a full-strength squad against Wolverhampton Wanderers last night. Man Utd displayed an impressive performance for an hour or so in that game, however, they almost had to settle for a draw before Kobbie Mainoo’s incredible stoppage-time winner.

So, yesterday night’s game made it clear that United have a strong first eleven that is capable of performing at the highest level. But, they lack qualities after that as Man Utd couldn’t manage to continue their impressive performance against Wolves following Ten Hag’s decision to use his bench, giving a few first-team players a rest ahead of Sunday’s crucial fixture against West Ham United.

Now, writing on GIVEMESPORT, Jones has reported that Man Utd want to strengthen three key areas next summer with defence being the ‘priority’. The journalist further claims that Jean-Clair Todibo, Antonio Silva and Jarrad Branthwaite are on United’s radar to reinforce the backline and it remains to be seen whether any of those players will end up at Old Trafford during the off-season.

Man Utd to strengthen next summer

Jones also states that Man Utd want to add more firepower to their engine room and the attack with Martin Zubimendi on Ten Hag’s wish-list to beef up the midfield.

United’s performance versus Wolves showed glimpses that Ten Hag can be trusted to rebuild the squad and bring back the glory days at Old Trafford going forward.

However, one thing is clear he can’t guide Man Utd to success with the current squad so the Red Devils’ new hierarchy – which is set to form under minority stakeholder INEOS’ guidance – need to make the right transfer businesses next summer to help Ten Hag develop the squad.

But, it is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd eventually opt to continue with the Dutchman as their manager beyond this season.