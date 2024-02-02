Liverpool could be without two key attackers v Arsenal



Liverpool could be without two key attackers when they face Arsenal in Sunday’s Premier League meeting at the Emirates Stadium.

The Merseyside giants continued their dominance at the top of the standings with a resounding 4-1 win over Chelsea at Anfield on Wednesday evening.

They now face another hurdle in the form of Arsenal away from home and ahead of the clash, manager Jurgen Klopp has provided some concerning news.

Darwin Nunez has a swollen foot after an incident during the midweek game and he is deemed doubtful to face the Gunners.

He said (via Liverpoolfc.com): “He only took his boot off after the game because he didn’t want to see it before, he knew there was something. So, he left the stadium in a boot, and it was not a football boot.”

“So, nothing broke, X-ray clear, but [it is] swollen and we have to see if he can get his foot back into a boot or not because we all know that takes time. I did not see him this morning so we have to wait a little bit.”

Double blow

Aside from Nunez, Klopp is set to be without Mohamed Salah due to a hamstring injury. The German head coach confirmed in his last presser that the Egyptian star would be unavailable for the next two games at least.

Hence, Liverpool could be without two of their main front men against Arsenal, but they should still start the game as favourites, having already beaten the Gunners in the FA Cup 3rd round on the road last month.

The Reds also played out a 1-1 draw against Mikel Arteta’s team at Anfield. They were by far the better side in the second half and could not find the match winner after being unable to capitalise on scoring chances.

Liverpool are currently 5 points ahead of Arsenal in the title race and they have the opportunity to dampen the Gunners’ pursuit by beating them this weekend. Diogo Jota could be key. He has been Arsenal’s nemesis with 8 goals from 14 meetings.