Tottenham to return for Chelsea star Conor Gallagher in summer

Tottenham are expected to reignite their interest in the Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher at the end of the season, according to a report from Football Insider.

The 23-year-old was heavily linked with the move of the London club throughout the January transfer window, but the move never materialised. Chelsea were demanding a fee of around £80 million for him, as per the report, and Tottenham were unwilling to pay that valuation.

The report states that Gallagher will be available for a fee of around £50 million during the summer transfer window because of his contract situation. The player will be in the final 12 months of his contract in the summer and Chelsea will be under pressure to sell him.

Clubs will not want to pay a premium for a player who is in the final year of his contract and therefore the Blues will have to be more reasonable with their demands.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can secure an agreement with their rivals. They have already held ‘extensive talks’ with Chelsea in recent weeks regarding a potential move, according to Football Insider.

Gallagher is tailor-made for Tottenham

Gallagher could prove to be a quality, long-term addition to the Spurs midfield. His hard-working style of play should be a good fit for their current philosophy, and the 23-year-old will add presence, physicality and drive to the side.

Although the £50 million asking price seems steep for the player, Gallagher is still only 23 and he is only going to get better with experience and coaching. He could easily justify the investment in the coming seasons.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will need to cash in on the midfielder in order to balance the books. They must comply with financial fair play regulations and Tottenham will look to take advantage of that situation in the summer.