Man Utd could sign Serhou Guirassy in bargain summer deal

Manchester United can sign Serhou Guirassy for just £17m this summer but face competition from Newcastle United, as per SportBILD via SportWitness.

The 27-year-old striker has scored 19 goals across all competitions this season for VfB Stuttgart and his performances have attracted the attention of the Premier League duo.

SportWitness cite a report from the print version of SportBILD as claiming that Guirassy is ‘on the list’ of targets at Old Trafford as Erik ten Hag looks to strengthen his frontline in the summer.

The report says Guirassy has a release clause in his contract worth just £17m – which is a bargain considering he’s worth closer to £34m – so United could be tempted to formalise their interest over the coming months.

However, they aren’t the only club showing an interest as SportBILD says Newcastle, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are also showing a keen interest in the striker.

Rasmus Hojlund is slowly getting to grips with English football but he needs more support in the attack. Signing an experienced forward in the summer could prove to be a wise decision for the Red Devils. Guirassy is a proven goalscorer in the Bundesliga and he is available at a bargain price.

Manchester United must do everything in their power to get the deal done. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world and they should be able to fend off competition from clubs like Newcastle.

Guirassy is at the peak of his career and a move to the Premier League would be the ideal progression for him. He will want to prove himself in England against the best defences in the world.

In addition to that, Manchester United could offer him a lucrative package compared to what he earns at Stuttgart, so no doubt he’d be tempted by a move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United will be hoping to compete for major trophies in the coming seasons and they need to plug the gaps in their squad during the summer transfer window.

More depth and competition for places will help the Red Devils improve as a squad next season so Guirassy could prove to be an astute buy if Man Utd decide to make a move for him.