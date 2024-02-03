Arsenal in battle with Liverpool & Man Utd to sign Inacio

Arsenal are reportedly in a battle with Liverpool and Manchester United over a deal to sign Sporting CP star Goncalo Inacio, as per the Portuguese outlet O Jogo.

The 22-year-old has burst onto the scene in recent times having displayed impressive performances in the Liga Portugal over the last few campaigns, helping his side win a league title and a few domestic cup competitions.

According to the report by O Jogo, Arsenal have been monitoring the development of Inacio in recent times before making a potential swoop for him next summer. The report further claims that the defender has a £51m release clause included in his current contract so Arsenal will have to spend a big fee to lure the Portuguese to the Emirates Stadium.

However, O Jogo states that securing Inacio’s signature won’t be straightforward for Arsenal as Man Utd and Liverpool have also been keeping a close eye on the defender’s development ahead of a potential move.

Arsenal purchased Jakub Kiwior to support Gabriel Magalhaes, however, the Polish international has found it difficult to showcase his best in the Premier League. So, it seems the Gunners are open to letting him leave as he has been linked with a move away from the club in recent times.

Therefore, if Arsenal eventually opt to cash-in on Kiwior next summer then they will have to sign a new defender to replace the former Spezia star and in that case, Inacio could be a shrewd signing.

On the other hand, Liverpool have reportedly been looking to sign a new left-sided defender as a long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk – who is set to turn 33 later this year. Several defenders have been linked with a move to Anfield with Inacio being among them.

Man Utd have also been exploring the market to sign a new defender having struggled with their leaky-defence this term. It has been suggested that the Red Devils could look to revamp their backline by signing more than one centre-back next summer.

Jean-Clair Todibo, Jarrad Branthwaite and Antonio Silva have all been mentioned as serious targets for Erik ten Hag’s but Inacio is on their radar as well.

Therefore, it is going to be interesting to see who will eventually win the race to sign Inacio if Arsenal, Liverpool and Man Utd battle out with each other over this deal next summer.