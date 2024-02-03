Tottenham pushing to sign Juventus ace Gleison Bremer



According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Tottenham Hotspur are pushing to sign Juventus centre-back Gleison Bremer in the next transfer window.

Spurs currently have Sergio Romero and Micky van de Ven as their main central defensive options and they invested £21 million on Radu Dragusin to add competition for places. Fichajes claim that they are looking for another top centre-back and there is interest in acquiring the services of Bremer from Juventus.

The source add that Tottenham are willing to put more than £42 million on the table for the Brazilian defender. The London heavyweights want to close the arrival of Bremer as soon as possible as they are not the only Premier League club interested in landing his signature at the current point.

Top-class signing

Spurs have already found an established central defensive partnership in Romero and Van de Ven, but manager Ange Postecoglou may want more competition for places in the squad. Dragusin is a young centre-back with plenty of potential, but Postecoglou could be eyeing another experienced option this summer.

Bremer would be a top-class acquisition for Spurs. The Brazilian star is a good distributor of the ball and likes to clear his lines regularly. He possesses good recovery pace and tends to win the majority of his duels. The former Torino man also has an aerial presence which makes it difficult for opposition strikers.

The likes of Chelsea and Manchester United have also been linked with the centre-back in the past, and this could be a key reason behind Spurs pushing to land his signature at the earliest possibility. Both Chelsea and United may not afford the defender until June/July due to Financial Fair Play concerns.

Spurs reportedly have room to spend another £250 million before worrying out about breaching Financial Fair Play rules. They are currently in a strong financial position to land the talented South American star ahead of their league rivals.