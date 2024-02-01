Man Utd in battle with Tottenham to sign Gleison Bremer

Manchester United are reportedly in a battle with Tottenham Hotspur over a deal to sign Juventus star Gleison Bremer, as per the Italian outlet Tutto Juve.

It has been suggested that the Red Devils want to revamp the backline during the off-season as Jonny Evans’ contract is set to expire at the end of this season, while Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire’s future at Old Trafford are still hanging in balance.

Several defenders have been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent weeks with Jean-Clair Todibo, Jarrad Branthwaite and Antonio Silva being among them. But, Bremer is now emerging as a key option.

According to the report by Tutto Juve, Man Utd have watched the Brazilian in action several times this season and having been impressed by his performances, the Red Devils have identified Bremer as an ideal option to reinforce the backline next summer.

Battle

So, Man Utd could look to make a concrete approach to sign the South American during the off-season. However, the report claims that purchasing Bremer won’t be straightforward for the record Premier League champions as Tottenham have also been keeping a close eye on his recent performances before making a potential swoop.

It has previously been reported that Juventus don’t want to let their star man leave but if they are forced to cash-in then they could demand a fee of around £60m. So, Man Utd or Tottenham will have to spend big to secure his signature.

Tottenham were thin in numbers in their defensive department and they opted to address that issue by signing Radu Dragusin from Genoa in this winter window. So, having recently reinforced their backline, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club decide to make a move for yet another centre-back next summer.

Bremer is a highly talented player and possesses the necessary attributes to flourish in the Premier League. So, he would be a great coup for Man Utd or Spurs if either club purchase him.

However, it remains to be seen who will eventually manage to win the race to sign Bremer if Man Utd and Spurs go head-to-head with each other over this deal during the off-season.