[Teams] Arsenal vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups as Jesus is ruled out

We have a huge top of the table clash to look forward to as Arsenal welcome Premier League leaders Liverpool to the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.

The Gunners have been dealt a huge blow ahead of the game with Gabriel Jesus ruled out after aggravating a knee injury during the win over Nottingham Forest in midweek. Kai Havertz is recalled to start up front with Eddie Nketiah on the bench.

Bukayo Saka keeps his place in the Arsenal attack while Gabriel Martinelli also supports Havertz in the front three. Leandro Trossard has to make do with a place among the substitutes.

Emile Smith Rowe also drops to the bench as Jorginho is recalled to line-up alongside Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard in the middle of the park for Arsenal this afternoon.

Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes and Oleksandr Zinchenko make-up the back four with David Raya in goal once again for Arsenal.

As for Liverpool, Darwin Nunez is named among the substitutes after picking up a knock during the win over Chelsea in midweek so Cody Gakpo is recalled to start in attack alongside Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota.

Alexis MacAllister starts in midfield alongside Ryan Gravenberch and Curtis Jones. Thiago Alcantara returns from a long injury lay off as he’s named on the bench today.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is recalled to start at right-back with Conor Bradley making way. Joe Gomez keeps his place at left-back ahead of Andrew Robertson while Ibrahima Konate lines-up alongside Virgil van Dijk in the middle of Liverpool’s defence.

Here are the line-ups:

Arsenal

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Rice, Jorginho, Odegaard; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

Subs: Ramsdale, Cedric, Walters, Kiwior, Elneny, Smith Rowe, Nelson, Trossard, Nketiah.

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones; Jota, Gakpo, Diaz.

Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Thiago, Nunez, Elliott, Robertson, Clark, McConnell, Quansah