Kylian Mbappe’s camp have explored Arsenal, Liverpool moves

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappé and his representatives have reportedly explored moves to Arsenal and Liverpool, according to a report from the Independent.

The 25-year-old French international is set to leave PSG on a free transfer at the end of the season and he was been assessing his options.

Mbappe has been widely expected to join Real Madrid, however, the Independent claims that his switch to the Bernabeu has hit a ‘stumbling block’ as the Spaniard’s are unwilling to meet his wage demands.

The 2018 World Cup winner is demanding substantial wages and the two parties have not reached an agreement yet. The offer from Real Madrid is not satisfactory for the player and his representatives.

The newspaper says Mbappe’s camp have ‘explored’ potential moves to Arsenal and Liverpool, indicating the player is open to a sensational switch to the Premier League. However, neither Arsenal or Liverpool are prepared to break their wage structure to sign Mbappe.

The Frenchman is a world-class player and he could transform any team. He is versatile enough to operate anywhere across the front three and he will add goals and creativity to any side. Mbappe has scored 29 goals across all competitions this season and he has chipped in with seven assists along the way.

Arsenal, Liverpool cannot afford Mbappe

Signing a player of his caliber would be a major coup for clubs like Arsenal or Liverpool as he is a genuine superstar. However, they cannot risk jeopardising the team chemistry by offering him wages substantially more than their other key players.

In theory, he would be a massive upgrade on Gabriel Jesus at Arsenal who has scored just four goals in the league this season. Someone like Mbappé would transform Arsenal into a title-winning team.

At Liverpool, he could be the ideal long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian has been linked with an exit from Anfield at the end of the season and Mbappe would be a sensational replacement.

But it’s fair to assume that the French international is likely to secure an agreement with Real Madrid eventually. Very few other clubs can afford his wages and none are as iconic as Real Madrid.