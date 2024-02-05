Arsenal could move for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall next summer

Arsenal could make a move for Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in the summer transfer window, transfer expert Dean Jones has told GiveMeSport.

The Gunners decided against making any moves in the January transfer window, but there’s speculation that the upcoming summer could be a busy period for the North Londoners as they are likely to focus on bolstering their squad ahead of the 2024/2025 season.

GiveMeSport reveals that Dewsbury-Hall might be open to a move in the summer and Leicester could entertain the idea if they receive a substantial offer for the 25-year-old.

Jones claims that Dewsbury-Hall could be a potential target for Arsenal in the upcoming summer transfer window. He reveals that the Gunners may be considering players who are creative and versatile in midfield, and Dewsbury-Hall fits that profile.

He further adds that, while he may not be at the top of their transfer shortlist, his attributes align with what Arteta is aiming to achieve at the Emirates Stadium.

“Dewsbury-Hall, a player that’s creative, definitely somebody that I could see that would be on their radar,” said Jones to GiveMeSport. “I know for a fact that as well as being open to signing a new striker, they also feel like they might need another wide player. I think a creator like Dewsbury Hall who can be versatile and who can bring a spark to games. It’s not very often these players become available. I don’t think he’d be top of Arsenal’s list to be honest, but he’s certainly somebody that would fit what they’re trying to do under Arteta.”

Big summer ahead

The 25-year-old has a contract at King Power Stadium until June 2027 and is currently valued at around £26m by Transfermarkt.

The Gunners’ title hopes were further rejuvenated on Sunday as Mikel Arteta’s side recorded an emphatic 3-1 victory over Premier League table toppers, Liverpool to shorten the gap to just two points.

While most of the headlines will be Arsenal’s remarkable victory, their January transfer dealings are still questionable as they failed to make any key additions despite a surging need for a prolific centre-forward and a new midfielder following incessant injuries to Thomas Partey.

The addition of Dewsbury-Hall would further solidify their team, providing Arsenal with a midfielder who is proficient in possession while also being an asset in attack.