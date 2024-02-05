Man Utd ‘above all’ to sign Joshua Zirkzee next summer

Manchester United are reportedly leading the race to sign Bologna star Joshua Zirkzee next summer, as per the Italian outlet Calciomercato.

Having struggled with their goal-scoring issues last term, the Red Devils tried to address that problem by signing Rasmus Hojlund last summer. Although the Dane scored five goals in the Champions League this season, he was struggling to find the back of the net in the Premier League.

However, it seems the 22-year-old has started to turn the corner after scoring four goals in his last four consecutive league games. Despite Hojlund’s recent impressive performances, United are seemingly looking to purchase a new striker as a potential replacement for Anthony Martial – who has entered the final six months of his current contract.

According to the report by Calciomercato, Man Utd have identified Zirkzee as a serious target to bolster their frontline and they have already opened formal talks to secure his signature next summer.

The report further claims that AC Milan, Napoli and Juventus are also keen on securing the Bologna star’s signature but Man Utd are currently ‘above all’ in the race to sign the forward.

Zirkzee to Man Utd

Calciomercato also states that Zirkzee has a £34m release clause included in his current contract so Man Utd will have to spend a sizeable amount of money to acquire the Dutchman’s service.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a stellar campaign so far this term, scoring eight goals and registering three assists in 21 Serie A appearances. Zirkzee has already showcased glimpses of his talent in the Italian top-flight in recent times and the Old Trafford faithful will be hoping that he will be able to replicate the same performance in the Premier League if he joins the Red Devils next summer.

With Man Utd looking to sign a new striker to support Hojlund, Zirkzee could be a shrewd signing if they purchase him. He is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has the efficiency of finishing off chances, and can create opportunities for fellow attackers.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd eventually opt to sign the Dutchman to reinforce their attacking department next summer.