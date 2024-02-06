Man Utd in pole position to sign Jarrad Branthwaite

Manchester United are in “pole position” to sign Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite ahead of the summer transfer window, according to a report from Football Insider.

Erik Ten Hag and his recruitment team are believed to have made the England u21 International one of their long-term targets.

According to Football Insider’s source, the Red Devils are “leading the race” to acquire the signature of the 21-year-old – who is also on the trail of a host of Premier League clubs – as they prepare to move for the centre-back at the end of the season.

Although the defender renewed his contract at Goodison Park last October, United who will allow Raphael Varane to depart the club for free in the summer are set to swoop for Branthwaite as his replacement.

Branthwaite is contracted with Everton until June 2027, and the Toffees have slapped a £100m price tag on his head so Man Utd are going to have to be prepared to pay huge money to get a deal agreed.

Defensive stability

The Red Devils recorded an emphatic 3-0 win over West Ham to climb up to sixth in the table. Although the scoreline might suggest a comfortable win, West Ham were still able to create a number of chances and on another day would have scored a few goals.

Defence has been something of an issue for Man Utd this season. They have already conceded 52 goals across all competitions this campaign, so United are in dire need of defensive stability.

Lisandro Martinez has been ruled out for 8 weeks with a knee ligament injury that he picked up at the weekend and Erik ten Hag is without suitable back-up options.

Manchester United chiefs are now working to resolve the problem in the summer with Branthwaite identified as a prime target to replace the out-going Varane.

Branthwaite has been an ever-present figure for Everton this season, featuring 26 times across all competitions. He is growing significant experience in the top-flight, and is developing into a top class defender so he could prove to be an excellent signing if they can pull it off.