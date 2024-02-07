Man Utd ahead of the competition for Gleison Bremer

Manchester United are leading the race to sign Juventus defender Gleison Bremer at the end of the season, according to a report from Calciomercato.

The 26-year-old has established himself as a key player since joining Juventus and his impressive form has attracted interest from Manchester United.

The report from Calciomercato claims that the Red Devils are ‘above all’ in the race to sign the Brazilian and they have been on his ‘trail’ for a while.

The Italian giants are hoping to keep Bremer but would be forced to cash-in if an offer of around £60 million is presented at the end of the season. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United are prepared to pay that kind of money for for the South American.

There is no doubt that Bremer is one of the best defenders in Italian football and he has the quality to succeed in the Premier League. He would help the Red Devils tighten up defensively and he could prove to be an upgrade on players like Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans.

Bremer could transform Man Utd

Manchester United must look to bring in top-quality players if they want to compete for major trophies once again. A signing like Bremer would certainly be a step in the right direction. The defender is at the peak of his powers and he could make an immediate impact at Old Trafford.

He has shown his quality in the Italian league with Torino and Juventus. He may look to test himself at a high level now so a move to the Premier League could be a tempting proposition.

Manchester United have conceded 32 goals in 23 league matches this season and they will need to address that problem if they want to push for trophies in the coming seasons.

Bremer could be the ideal solution to their problems but we’ll have to wait and see how the situation develops over the coming months.