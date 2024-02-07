Man Utd keep close eye on Palmeiras talent Thalys

Manchester United eyeing Palmeiras youngster Thalys but face competition from Barcelona and Juventus, according to a report from Spanish publication, AS.

The 18-year-old has emerged as the diamond of the Palmeiras youth academy since he arrived in 2021. With a goal every 131 minutes, the teenager has established himself as one of the ‘killers’ to be recognised in the squad following with his impressive three goals in five games. His performances for the Brazilian side have earned him the monicker of the “new Endrick”.

According to AS, sources close to the situation confirm that Manchester United as well as Barcelona and Juventus are keeping a close eye on the player ahead of the summer transfer market.

The Verdão previously rejected an offer for the youngster but the report clarifies that the offer did not come from any of the three aforementioned clubs.

With a contract at the club until October 2026, the coaching staff views Thalys as a future player in the short run as the attacking starlet is already training with Abel Ferreira’s first-team squad.

Future prospect

The Red Devils are not short of options in attack, with Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Garnacho, Antony, Amad Diallo and Rasmus Hojlund serving as Erik Ten Hag’s attacking options.

However, the problem lies in the form and output of the team’s attack which has hugely been inconsistent this season. While Hojlund is beginning to find his rhythm and Garnacho impressing, Rashford, Martial and Antony have been disappointing with the latter recording zero goals in the Premier League this season.

An immediate solution might not be obvious, but the 13-time Premier League winners are already preparing for the future as they look to acquire some of the best-emerging prospects in the world.

One of such prospects is Thalys – but Manchester United face a tough battle with the likes of Barcelona and Juventus to sign the South American wonderkid.

Ten Hag will hope to use his excellent track record of developing young talents to lure the Palmeiras U-20 centre-forward to Old Trafford.