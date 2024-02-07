Arsenal keen on Salzburg starlet Oscar Gloukh

Arsenal are interested in signing 19-year-old Israeli midfielder Oscar Gloukh from RB Salzburg in the summer, as per FootballTransfers.

Results from recent seasons have proven that Arsenal can compete favourably on the pitch against the best teams in the Premier League. Their most recent result, a dominant 3-1 win over Liverpool, is more than enough proof of this fact.

The Gunners are, however, aware of the need to keep improving their squad by making quality additions to their playing personnel. They are now looking to add the talented Oscar Gloukh to their squad ahead of next season.

Israel international Gloukh has emerged as one of the finest young attacking midfielders in Europe over the last two years. Since starring for his country at the UEFA Euro U-19 in 2022, the 19-year-old has not looked back.

Gloukh came close to joining Barcelona, but their bid arrived only after he had accepted a move to RB Salzburg from Maccabi Tell Aviv. The teenage star has recorded six goals and seven assists in 26 appearances for the Austrian giants this season.

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on the youngster, with a view to having him as an understudy to captain Martin Odegaard next season, according to a report from FootballTransfers.

The report says the Gunners must pay around £18 million to sign the midfielder, but it remains to be seen whether Arsenal will be prepared to match that valuation.

Arsenal set for summer shake-up

Arsenal are set to undergo a reshuffle in the middle of the park this summer amid their interest in midfielders. The Gunners have been linked with several midfielders, including Gloukh, ahead of the summer.

There is also the feeling that Mikel Arteta’s side will look to sell some of their players, including Thomas Partey. The Ghanaian international has struggled to stay fit and with just a year left on his contract this summer, Arsenal are set to cash in.

Emile Smith-Rowe is another to keep an eye on, as the Englishman is attracting interest from multiple sides. Arsenal turned down a loan offer from West Ham United last month, but more teams will likely try to sign him in the summer.

Arsenal are looking at signing midfielders to keep their squad strong and competitive as they look to win titles, so it will be interesting to see how Arteta reshuffles his pack at the end of the season.