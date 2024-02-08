Tottenham Hotspur have joined the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool in the race for Athletic Bilbao sensation, Nico Williams.

The winger is set to spark a summer transfer tussle from a host of heavyweight clubs with Spurs joining Arsenal, Liverpool, Aston Villa and several European clubs in the chase, according to journalist Dean Jones.

Having come through the ranks at the Spanish club, the 21-year-old has pledged unwavering loyalty to Bilbao, committing to the club despite incessant interest from a host of European clubs. However, sources in Spain indicate that there’s a sense that the 11-cap Spain international will finally leaves the San Mamés Stadium at the end of the season.

According to Jones, Tottenham have him among their list of attacking options and are to keep tabs on his development as they aim to sign him next summer. However, they face stiff competition with Arsenal showing a keen interest along with Premier League rivals Liverpool and Aston Villa.

Also, European heavyweights including Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Real Madrid are keen admirers of Williams – who has a contract with Bilbao until 202, with a £43m release clause [Source: Dean Jones].

Tottenham rejuvenation

Although Tottenham may not pose the pulling power like other big clubs interested in Williams, their rejuvenation under new head coach, Ange Postecoglou gives them an advantage.

This could be seen evidently in their acquisition of 17-year-old Swedish sensation Lucas Bergvall where they entered the fray in the dying minutes to hijack the youngster from Barcelona.

Their on-field performances have also been impressive as Postecoglou has initiated a unique brand of football, as well as a new club culture to the team – a complete contrast to Spurs’ identity in the past few seasons.

Acquiring Williams will further add vigour to Tottenham and provide them with the necessary depth and quality to initiate a much stronger title challenge next season.

However, it won’t be easy for Tottenham to beat the likes of Arsenal to his signature. Mikel Arteta needs competition on the wings and the Gunners are also showing a keen interest in Williams.