Arsenal still keen on signing Amadou Onana

Arsenal are keen on signing Everton midfielder Amadou Onana and could battle Newcastle United in the race for the midfielder next summer, as per Football Insider.

Football Insider previously reported that The Magpies are readying an offer for the combative midfielder after carrying out a lengthy scouting report on his qualities.

It is widely perceived that Arsenal are also interested in Onana as they look to continue their midfield rejuvenation.

Football Insider’s sources have revealed that the £100k per week midfielder is among a host of options being monitored by Mikel Arteta and his recruitment team ahead of the summer transfer window.

Everton are currently languishing in the relegation zone and it is perceived that Onana’s price tag could significantly drop if the Toffees suffer relegation this season.

Onana remains under contract at Goodison Park until June 2027 and he is valued at around £50m.

Need for depth

Arsenal produced a scintillating performance to brush off Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium last Sunday. While they may still bask in the euphoria of the victory, they still remain two points adrift of the Reds, level on points with second-placed Manchester City and just three points above fourth-placed Aston Villa.

The title race is far from over, it’s clear that Arsenal still need to further strengthen their squad if they’re to compete on all fronts with the likes of Man City and Liverpool over the coming years.

The North London club have already reinforced their midfield ranks with the acquisition of Declan Rice in a club-record transfer last summer. However, they are looking to further strengthen their squad in the next summer transfer window and another midfielder is on the agenda.

Thomas Partey has endured another injury plagued campaign and the Ghanaian international is expected to leave the Emirates this summer. A replacement will be needed and it appears Onana is on the list.

Onana would be another perfect addition as the midfielder has already gained significant Premier League experience and is capable of providing Vieira-esque performances in the holding midfield role for Arsenal.