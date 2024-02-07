Man Utd exploring deal for Khephren Thuram

Manchester United are exploring a deal for OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports from ESPN.

The central midfielder has been an integral part of the French club since he arrived at the Allianz Riviera in 2019. Although he has been plagued by niggling injury concerns this season, he has featured in 15 matches across all competitions for Francesco Farioli’s side – who sit second in the French Ligue 1 standings.

ESPN reports that Man Utd are targeting players entering the last year of their contracts this summer as a phase of their rebuild under new minority shareholder, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, and Thuram has emerged as a target.

Despite concerns lingering about a possible breach of profit and sustainability rules, the 13-time Premier League winners have money to splash in the summer transfer window.

Manchester United improved their finances during the January transfer window after offloading players including Jason Sancho, Donny van de Been, Facundo Pellistri, Hannibal Mejbri and Alvaro Fernandez while also cutting short the loan spell of Sergio Reguilon.

Top quality

However, contrary to the club’s view of a positive transfer window, sources have informed ESPN that United’s financial situation remain “tight”. Hence, targeting players who are nearing the last year of their contracts is seen as a positive way of managing their summer transfer spending.

Erik Ten Hag’s side have now set their sights on Thuram – who is approaching the tail end of his contract with Nice, an affiliate club of United’s minority owner, Ratcliffe.

Man United could change their transfer strategy in the coming transfer window. While fans would expect the club to be among the heavy spenders next season, the reverse might be the case as the club might target low-cost players.

Thuram has a contract with Nice until 2025, and he is valued at around £34m, as per transfermarkt.com, but Man Utd will hope to secure a cut-price deal due to his contract situation.

Fortunately, they are low-cost players with top qualities that would suit the squad and Thuram is just one of numerous players in this category.

With Casemiro’s future in the balance and Sofyan Amrabat heading back to Fiorentina when his loan ends, a swoop for the 22-year-old would make much sense in the summer.