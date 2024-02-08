Man Utd in battle with Tottenham to sign Teun Koopmeiners

Manchester United are reportedly planning to go head-to-head with Tottenham Hotspur over a deal to sign Atalanta star Teun Koopmeiners this summer, as per the Italian outlet TuttoSport.

After moving to the Gewiss Stadium from AZ Alkmaar back in 2021, the 25-year-old has been enjoying stellar time in Serie A in recent years. The midfielder has been playing a pivotal role in La Dea’s quest to finish in the top-four spot this season, scoring five goals and registering three assists in 19 league appearances.

So, it appears having been impressed by the Dutchman’s recent displays for Atalanta, several big clubs around Europe have registered their interest in signing him, including Man Utd and Tottenham.

According to the report by TuttoSport(via TEAMtalk), Man Utd are looking to reinforce the engine room this summer and are ‘moving’ forward to sign Koopmeiners.

The report further claims that Erik ten Hag is a ‘huge admirer’ of his compatriot and is pushing to lure the midfielder to Old Trafford ahead of next season. In addition, the report says Koopmeiners is ready to take the next step in his career so Man Utd could manage to persuade the midfielder to join the club.

Battle

TuttoSport also states that Atalanta want a fee of around £51m to let their star man leave so Man Utd will have to spend a big fee to secure his signature. However, the report says that Tottenham are also keen on signing the Dutchman and they are ready to be involved in a bidding war with the Red Devils to sign the 25-year-old.

TuttoSport claims that Juventus are also keen on acquiring the midfielder’s service but they are unlikely to be able to beat Man Utd or Tottenham in this race.

Koopmeiners is a versatile player as he can play anywhere across the middle of the park. He is dynamic, technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, is efficient in taking penalties, has an eye for scoring goals and also works extremely hard without possession.

It has been suggested that both Man Utd and Tottenham have been exploring the market to sign a new midfielder to reinforce their midfield department.

Conor Gallagher is reportedly the primary option for Spurs so Koopmeiners could be an alternative target in-case they fail to lure the Englishman away from Stamford Bridge.

Nevertheless, Koopmeiners is a highly talented player and could be a shrewd signing for Man Utd or Tottenham if either club manage to secure his signature during the off-season.