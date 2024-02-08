Man Utd interested in Zirkzee but Arsenal could scupper deal



According to TalkSPORT journalist Alex Crook, Manchester United are one of the clubs interested in signing Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee but could face competition from Arsenal.

Zirkzee has been in good form for Bologna this season. The 22-year-old has 9 goals and 6 assists from 24 outings and he could have a key part to play as the club seek to finish in the Champions League positions.

His progress has grabbed the attention of Premier League clubs and speaking to Givemesport, Crook has claimed that Man United are one of the contenders for Zirkzee. He added that Arsenal have also looked at him.

He said: “There are a lot of Premier League clubs who’ve looked at Zirkzee, and I think Man Utd are probably one of them. He’s 22, so I guess that fits the type of profile you’ll be seeing. I think Arsenal have looked at Zirkzee as well.”

Good potential

Zirkzee is expected to pursue a new challenge at the end of the campaign and it could be in the Premier League with both Arsenal and United in the mix. At Old Trafford, he could start off as an understudy for Rasmus Hojlund and may need to fight for his spot in the starting line-up in the long run.

Meanwhile, the Dutchman could have a better chance of becoming a regular starter with the Gunners with the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah misfiring in the league. However, the big question mark is whether Arsenal would consider signing him for his potential or spend the money on a marquee striker.

Zirkzee has the credentials to succeed in the Premier League. He is good with his anchor play and likes to press. Zirkzee has the ability to get behind defences with his pace and dribbling skills. The ex-Bayern man has also improved with his finishing and chance creation in the final 3rd this campaign.

Bayern have the option to buy him back for £34 million. If the German champions exercise the clause, it would be a blow for other interested clubs. In case they don’t, Bologna are expected to demand slightly more than £34 million for their prized asset which is a fair price in the current transfer market.