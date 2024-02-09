Arsenal interested in signing Ajax star Jorrel Hato

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Ajax Amsterdam star Jorrel Hato in the upcoming transfer window, as per The Standard.

Having ranked through the Ajax youth system, the 17-year-old made his senior debut last year before establishing himself as a key member in de Godenzonen’s starting eleven this term.

Ajax have struggled so far this season but Hato has been one of the brightest sparks for them. So, it appears having been impressed by the Dutchman’s recent displays, Arsenal have registered their interest in signing him.

According to the report by The Standard, after being left unimpressed by Jakub Kiwior’s performances, Mikel Arteta plans to cash-in on the 23-year-old Polish international and sign a new option to replace the former Spezia star.

The report further claims that Hato is on Arsenal’s radar as the defender can play in the centre-back and the left-back position like Kiwior so the Gunners feel the Dutchman would be an ideal replacement for the Polish international.

Hato to Arsenal

The 17-year-old is set to enter the final year of his current contract next summer so Arsenal can manage to purchase the defender – who is valued at around £19m by Transfermarkt – in a cut-price deal during the off-season if he doesn’t sign a new long-term contract with Ajax over the coming months.

Hato is a left-footed centre-back, he is quick, comfortable playing out from the back, has an eye for long-range passing, is efficient in defensive contributions and also reads the game well.

The Ajax star has a similar stature to Jurrien Timber – who joined the Gunners from de Godenzonen last summer. Considering Arteta likes to sign versatile players, Hato would be an ideal option to play in Arteta’s system and would be able to support both Gabriel Magalhaes and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

So, Hato could be a shrewd signing for Arsenal with a view to the long-term future if they purchase him, however, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to secure his signature ahead of next season.

Meanwhile, after beating Liverpool last weekend, Arsenal have now steered themselves back onto the right track to mount a title charge this season. So, Arteta’s side will be looking to continue their winning run when they face off against West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday.