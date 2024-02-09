Man Utd plotting triple swoop for Kimmich, David & Thuram

Manchester United are reportedly plotting a triple swoop to sign Joshua Kimmich, Jonathan David and Khephren Thuram, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Red Devils’ minority stakeholders INEOS – who are set to look after the football side of the club – are likely to make their mark by signing a few new stars in the upcoming summer window to bolster United’s squad.

However, it has been suggested that Man Utd’s transfer budget has been restricted due to FFP regulations and in addition, considering they are unlikely to be able to secure their place in the Champions League next season, it could have an even more negative impact on their finances.

So, it has recently been reported that Man Utd are looking to explore those players who are set to enter the final year of their current contract at the end of this season as signing those players would be significantly cheap.

Now, according to the report by Fichajes, Man Utd could look to sign Kimmich, David and Thuram this summer as all three of them will enter the final year of their current contract at the end of this season.

The report further claims that David and Kimmich’s future is currently hanging in the balance as they aren’t close to signing a new deal with their respective clubs. So, Man Utd could manage to secure the duo’s signature if they formalise their interest.

Man Utd plotting summer swoop

Fichajes also states that OGC Nice are unlikely to be able to keep hold of Thuram beyond this term and they could be forced to cash-in on him during the off-season. So, Man Utd might be able to lure him to Old Trafford as well if they make a move.

Kimmich, David and Thuram are valued at around £64m, £43m and £34m respectively by Transfermarkt. So, Man Utd might need to spend a combined fee of around £141m to sign the trio in the upcoming transfer window.

With Casemiro’s future uncertain at Old Trafford, Kimmich could be a shrewd signing for United as a potential replacement for the Brazilian if he leaves this summer. Additionally, with United exploring the market to sign a new striker to support Rasmus Hojlund, David would be an excellent acquisition if they purchase him.

So, it is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign the trio in the upcoming summer window.