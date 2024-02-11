Liverpool and Arsenal battle for Martin Zubimendi

Liverpool are ready to hijack Arsenal’s move for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi and are prepared to meet his £51m release clause, as per Football Transfers.

The Reds’ interest comes amid speculation that the club still needs a top-class player at the base of their midfield after letting Jordan Henderson and Fabinho leave last summer.

Arsenal are long-term admirers of Zubimendi with many news outlets suggesting the Gunners are leading the race to sign the 25-year-old Spain international at the end of the season.

Mikel Arteta still wants to further reinforce his midfield and Zubimendi is earmarked as a potential replacement for Thomas Partey – who’s expected to be sold this summer after another injury plagued campaign.

However, Arsenal face stiff competition as Football Transfers says Liverpool are now ready to go ‘all out’ with Arsenal to sign Zubimendi. The report says the Reds are prepared to meet his £51m release clause in order to win the race for his signature.

Liverpool’s need for a number six has further surged following an injury setback to Thiago Alcantara – who suffered an injury blow on his return after a ten-month hiatus. The 32-year-old is set to leave after the completion of his contract this summer. Alexis MacAlister has also been utilized in the unfamiliar holding midfield position along with Wataru Endo who turns 31 this month.

Number six

Liverpool made significant investments in their first team last summer with the likes of Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai, MacAlister and Endo making the midfield quartet acquired by the club.

Although all the new signings have performed admirably, Jurgen Klopp’s need for a natural number six is still clear, with the Reds boss utilizing MacAlister at the base of the midfield – a role unfamiliar to the Argentina International.

Meanwhile, Endo is beginning to pick up pace with the rhythm of the Premier League but the Japan International will turn 31 this month, with question marks hovering over his consistency.

Liverpool have now set their sights on Zubimendi – who has emerged as one of the most technically gifted midfielders in the world.

His addition would provide Klopp with a natural holding midfielder who will also afford MacAlister the license to drift forward to his preferred attacking-midfield role.