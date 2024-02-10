Man Utd, Tottenham ready to offer £26 million for Dean Huijsen

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur will battle it out for the talented young Juventus central defender Dean Huijsen, according to TuttoJuve.

The report claims that the Premier League clubs are ‘ready to offer’ £26 million for the exciting 18-year-old central defender at the end of the season and they are keeping tabs on his progress.

The Dutchman is highly rated around Europe and Juventus will be desperate to keep hold of him in the summer. The Italian club rates him highly and they will hope to groom him into a first-team player for the club.

Huijsen has a contract with Juventus until the summer of 2027 and they are under no pressure to sell him just yet. The player is currently on loan at Italian club Roma and he has already made seven first-team appearances for them across all competitions.

He will be hoping to play more often next season and it will be interesting to see if the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham are prepared to give him game-time assurances to tempt him away from Turin.

Regardless, the English clubs will have to convince Juventus first. He has a long-term contract with them and the Italian club will have the final say.

Huijsen could be a useful squad option

There is no doubt that the Dutchman would be a quality signing for the two clubs. Manchester United need defensive depth and Huijsen could be an important player for them during rotation and in the cup games. He could develop into a regular starter with experience and coaching.

At Tottenham, he could be a useful squad player as well. They have three senior defenders in Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Radu Dragusin. Someone like Huijsen could complete their defensive unit for the foreseeable future, and provide Ange Postecoglou with a solid foundation to build from.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop but it looks like Tottenham and Man Utd are ready to do-battle to sign Huijsen. Would £26m be enough to tempt Juve into a deal? Only time will tell…..