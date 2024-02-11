Man Utd keen on signing Monaco defender Wilfried Singo

Manchester United are eyeing up a move for Monaco defender Wilfried Singo as Erik ten Hag looks to revamp his squad this summer, according to a report from Fichajes.

The report claims that United ‘want to sign’ the 23-year-old full-back and he’s on Manchester United’s ‘wishlist’ ahead of the summer transfer window. Fichajes says United are targeting up to five signings from Ligue 1 with Singo among their prime targets.

Singo has established himself as a key player for Monaco since joining the club from Torino at the start of the season. He has a long-term contract with the Ligue 1 side and Monaco are under no pressure to sell.

The Ivorian is valued at £15 million by Transfermarkt, but it is fair to assume that Monaco’s asking price could be higher. Therefore, Manchester United might need to pay a premium in order to sign the defender.

Singo is versatile enough to operate as a right-back as well as a central defender. He could prove to be a useful player for Erik ten Hag during injuries and rotation.

Manchester United have conceded 32 goals in 23 league matches and they will need to tighten up defensively. It is no surprise that they are looking at Singo, who has been a reliable performer for Monaco.

Replacement for Wan-Bissaka?

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been linked with a move away from Man Utd and the Monaco star could be his replacement. The opportunity to move to Old Trafford is likely to be an attractive option for the player if United formalise their interest and get a deal agreed.

Singo has the physical and technical attributes to adapt to English football and he could improve further with coaching and experience. Regular football in England could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his potential.

It will be interesting to see if the Red Devils come forward with an official proposal to sign him at the end of the season.