Newcastle United are leading Arsenal in the race to sign Everton midfielder Amadou Onana ahead of the next summer transfer window, as per Football Insider.

In a recent report, Football Insider reported that Newcastle have made a comprehensive scouting case study on the 9-cap Belgium International, over a possible move in the off-season.

And now, Football Insider’s sources have revealed that Newcastle are leading the likes of Arsenal in the race to sign Onana. Gunners boss Mikel Arteta are monitoring the Everton ace ahead of a possible swoop, but it’s Newcastle who are showing the most serious interest.

A move won’t be cheap though, as Everton are set to demand up to £60m for the defensive midfield enforcer next summer, according to the report.

The Toffees are keen on keeping the 22-year-old at the club but their financial woes could force their hands so a sizeable offer may tempt them into a sale.

Onana – who is under contract at Goodison Park until 2027 – is viewed as an upgrade to some of the midfield options in Eddie Howe’s squad.

Midfield upgrade

Newcastle were unable to complete any significant incoming during the just-completed January transfer window. They were linked with a couple of players to reinforce their midfield and attacking ranks but FFP restricted them in the market.

The Magpies also received interest in some of their key players including Miguel Almiron who was linked to the Saudi Pro League, Kieran Trippier who was strongly linked to Bayern Munich as well as Callum Wilson who was offered to Chelsea and Arsenal.

While their failure to land any new player might be the focal point among critics, Newcastle’s ability to retain their best players despite pressure to balance their books by selling players is a big positive as Howe’s side are capable of competing for a spot in Europe.

A swoop for Onana next summer could further solidify their squad as his abilities align with Newcastle’s high-level intensity football.

However, they could yet face stiff competition from Arsenal if the Gunners decide to step up their interest in the Belgian ahead of the summer window.