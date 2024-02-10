Arsenal to rival Man Utd in the race to sign Frenkie de Jong

Arsenal are reportedly ready to rival Manchester United in the race to sign Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong, as per the transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

The Red Devils prioritised signing the Netherlands international a couple of years ago and even agreed on a deal in principle with the Blaugrana. However, the midfielder refused to leave Camp Nou as he reportedly owed deferred wages from them.

But, reports have started to emerge that the player has become disappointed at Barcelona in recent times as the Catalan giants have been struggling this season. So, De Jong is reportedly willing to move away from the Blaugrana and the 26-year-old has already given the green light about the summer move.

Bailey has reported on HITC that Barcelona are ready to cash-in on the midfielder to raise funds amid their financial difficulties. The journalist further claims that Man Utd remain interested in signing De Jong and they are ready to reignite their interest in signing him if the midfielder eventually leaves Barcelona at the end of this season.

Battle

However, Bailey states that Arsenal have also registered their interest in signing De Jong and they are set to keep a close eye on this situation before making a potential swoop. The journalist also says that along with Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Saudi Arabian clubs are also keen on signing the midfielder.

So, Erik ten Hag’s side are set to face tough competition from their rivals in getting any potential deal done for the Netherlands international.

De Jong previously revealed that he was open to joining Arsenal so the Gunners could persuade the midfielder to move to the Emirates Stadium this summer, especially after their resurgence under Mikel Arteta’s guidance.

However, De Jong flourished in his career during his time at Ajax under Ten Hag’s tutelage so the Red Devils could also be able to secure his signature during the off-season if they formalise their interest.

The 26-year-old – valued at around £68m by Transfermarkt – is a highly talented player and would be a great coup for Arsenal or Man Utd if either club secure his signature. However, it is going to be interesting to see who will eventually win the race to sign De Jong should Man Utd go head-to-head with Arsenal over this deal this summer.