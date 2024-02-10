Arsenal & Chelsea already in contact to sign Onana

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Arsenal and Chelsea are already in contact to sign Everton midfielder Amadou Onana amid interest from Barcelona.

The Belgian star has been one of the best performers for the Merseyside outfit and he could leave the club this summer with the aim of winning trophies at a bigger club. As per Sport, Arsenal and Chelsea are in contact with the Toffees and they have already made calls to enquire over the midfielder.

Barcelona are also interested in signing the former Lille man but questions are being raised over their ability to meet the asking price on the table. Everton are looking for £51 million for their prized asset this summer while Barcelona are in no position to pay more than £34 million for the 22-year-0ld.

Very talented

Onana has been instrumental for the Toffees from the no.6 position this season. He has won 65% of his ground and aerial duels per game alongside 2.5 tackles. The midfielder has also impressed with his strong hold-up play and incredible work rate. He is only 22 and could become better in the coming years.

Chelsea and Arsenal have been credited with an interest in signing him, but we would be amazed if the former make an approach. They already have Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Romeo Lavia and Lesley Ugochukwu, who can all play in holding midfield. Conor Gallagher is also capable of slotting in the role.

Gallagher seems the likeliest to leave Mauricio Pochettino’s team when the next transfer window opens, but it is not a position where Chelsea need bolstering. Arsenal, however, could make a move for the talented Belgian with the possibility of multiple midfield departures at the end of the ongoing campaign.

Thomas Partey could be sold due to his poor injury record while there are also doubts over the futures of Mohamed Elneny, Jorginho and Albert Sambi Lokonga. There could be significant investment in the midfield department this summer and Arsenal could make a genuine approach to sign Onana from Everton.