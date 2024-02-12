Arsenal send scouts to watch Chelsea target Nico Williams

Arsenal have sent scouts to watch Nico Williams as they step up their interest in the Athletic Bilbao attacker but Chelsea are also tracking the winger, according to Fabrizio Romano on CaughtOffside.

The Italian journalist has revealed that Arsenal have sent their reps to watch the 21-year-old La Liga attacker in action multiple times as Mikel Arteta looks to bring in another wide player in the summer.

However, the Gunners will face competition from Premier League rivals Chelsea as the Blues are also showing a keen interest in Williams as well. And Romano believes he’d be ‘great’ in the Premier League he he does end up joining Arsenal or Chelsea.

Romano said in his CaughtOffside column:

“Arsenal have also sent their scouts to follow Nico Williams of Athletic Bilbao multiple times, and it’s the same for Chelsea as they included him in the list last summer,” “The race is completely open, and nothing is advanced with either club so far. He’d be great in the Premier League in my opinion – a physical and technical player; very good one.”

Williams has established himself as a key player for athletic club Bilbao and it is no surprise that the top clubs are looking to sign him. He has been in excellent form this season, scoring five goals and picking up 10 assists across all competitions.

Williams has a release clause in his contract worth around £43 million. Arsenal and Chelsea should be able to afford him in the summer, so it’s primed to be a fierce battle for his signature.

Williams could transform Arsenal and Chelsea

The Spanish winger has all the tools to develop into a world-class attacker with the right guidance. He could be a key player for Arsenal and his arrival would allow the Gunners to rotate their squad more often.

Mikel Arteta has not been able to rotate players like Gabriel Martinelli and Buko Saka due to the lack of options at his disposal. Williams is versatile enough to operate on both flanks as well as a centre forward. He would add goals, flair and pace to the Arsenal attack so he’d be a terrific signing for them.

Similarly, Chelsea could use a young forward like him as well. Players like Raheem Sterling and Mykhailo Mudryk have been poor this season and Mauricio Pochettino’s men have looked toothless going forward.

Both teams will be hoping to challenge for major trophies in the coming seasons and they will need to solve their attacking problems. Williams could prove to be an ideal fit for them and he could transform them in the attack.

The opportunity to join a big Premier League club can be quite tempting for most players and the Spanish winger is likely to be attracted to the idea of playing for Arsenal or Chelsea.