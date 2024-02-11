[Teams] West Ham United vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups from the London Stadium

Arsenal need a win to close the gap on the Premier League leaders when they take on West Ham at the London Stadium this afternoon.

The Gunners head into the game sitting five points adrift of Liverpool after they beat Burnley yesterday. Manchester City are three points ahead in second so Arsenal need a win to move level with the defending champions.

Mikel Arteta has made two changes from the side that beat Liverpool 3-1 last weekend. However, goalkeeper David Raya keeps his place ahead of Aaron Ramsdale after an impressive outing at the Emirates Stadium last Sunday.

Ben White continues at right-back while William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes marshal Arsenal’s back four yet again and they’ll be looking to continue their excellent form this season with another dominant display at the London Stadium.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is ruled out after picking up a calf injury last weekend. Takehiro Tomiyasu also isn’t in the squad despite returning from the Asian Cup last week. Therefore, Jacub Kiwior is recalled to start at left-back.

Declan Rice faces off against his former club having left West Ham to join Arsenal last summer. Martin Odegaard captains the Gunners yet again while Leandro Trossard is recalled to start. Jorginho drops to the bench despite his MOTM display against Liverpool.

Gabriel Jesus has failed to recover from a knee injury that ruled him out of the Liverpool game. Kai Havertz keeps his place and he may lead the line up front once again – although he could drop back into midfield with Trossard up front.

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli start on the wings for Arsenal today. Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson are among the substitutes but Emile Smith Rowe isn’t involved in the squad due to an ankle injury.

These are the teams:

West Ham

Aréola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Soucek, Edson Ávarez; Johnson, Ward-Prowse, Kudus; Bowen.

Subs: Fabianski, Cresswell, Phillips, Mavropanos, Cornet, Ings, Ogbonna, Mubama, Scarles

Arsenal

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Rice, Odegaard, Trossard; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

Subs: Ramsdale, Cedric, Walters, Bandeira, Elneny, Jorginho, Nelson, Nwaneri, Nketiah