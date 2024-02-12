Arsenal send scouts to watch Liverpool target Pedro Neto

Arsenal stepped up their interest in Pedro Neto after sending scouts to watch him in action against Brentford but face competition from Liverpool, according to Graeme Bailey on HITC.

Wolves played Brentford on Saturday afternoon and the report says Arsenal scouts were in attendance to watch the 23-year-old Portuguese international winger and Bees hitman Ivan Toney.

Neto has been outstanding for Wolverhampton Wanderers this season and he has picked up three goals and 10 assists across all competitions. He has established himself as a reliable performer in the Premier League and Arsenal could look to make a move for him in the summer as Mikel Arteta targets a new winger.

Arsenal are lacking in depth when it comes to the wide areas and Neto would be a superb acquisition for them. He is well-settled in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact at the north London club. In addition to that, he is versatile enough to operate on both flanks, so he’d provide cover for Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

However, the Gunners will face competition as a report from Football Insider claims that Liverpool are also keen on Neto. Mohamed Salah has been linked with the move away from the club at the end of the season and the Reds will have to replace him adequately.

Neto a top winger

Neto would add creativity and goals to Arsenal or Liverpool. His ability to take on and beat full-backs would also add unpredictability and penetration from the wide areas. The 23-year-old is likely to improve further with coaching and experience. He has all the tools to develop into one of the best attackers in the Premier League.

Arsenal would do well to secure his services at the end of the season, but he is unlikely to come cheap. He has a contract with Wolves until the summer of 2027 and the Premier League side are likely to demand a premium for their prized asset. He is valued at £36 million by Transfermarkt but Wolves are expected to demand more.

Neto will be tempted to join a big club like Arsenal or Liverpool and compete for major trophies. It will be interesting to see if either club formalises their interest with an offer ahead of the summer window.